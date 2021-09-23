Lt. Gov. Nungesser to visit Houma for Hurricane Ida relief event on Sept. 24

Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser has partnered with Houma area officials and various organizations to offer Hurricane Ida recovery resources to the public Friday, September 24 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for a Bayou Relief Event.

Lt. Governor Nungesser and his team will be on the ground to help with the hurricane recovery process where they will have opportunities to speak with him one-on-one along with disaster specialists to address any needs or questions. Recovery Resources include home repairs after the storm, what renters need to know, immediate action steps to rebuild, how to maximize insurance claims, flood insurance and what to expect, business interruption claims, FEMA individual assistance, SBA Disaster Loan assistance, and how to avoid contractor fraud.

They will also be serving hot fresh Louisiana seafood thanks to the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board.