Luau brunch to raise funds for local service projects

Junior Auxiliary of Houma (JA of Houma) is hosting a Luau Brunch to raise funds to assist children and families in Terrebonne Parish.

The brunch is scheduled for Sunday, April 18 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Grand Bayou Noir. Tickets are on sale now through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/144710167005. The event will feature delicious food, Mimosa and Bloody Mary bar, and cocktails. A silent auction featuring local items and gift baskets will also be available and musical entertainment will be provided by Russ Cheramie. All guests are encouraged to wear festive attire.

All funds raised will benefit the service projects of JA of Houma, which include providing support, companionship, and activities to local nursing and assisted living homes, women’s shelter, and children homes such as MacDonnel Home and Louis Children’s Crisis Center.