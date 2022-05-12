Luminate Houma features Josh Garret Band this weekend

May 11, 2022
May 11, 2022

Looking to make plans this weekend? Luminate Houma’s outdoor concert will take place on Saturday, May 14,  lighting up downtown Houma with a candle-lit atmosphere. The show will feature live entertainment by local musicians including the Josh Garret Band, and a local art showcasing by Bayou Region Arts Council.



Guests will enjoy drinks served by Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro, and cocktails served by Bayou Terrebonne Distillers. The event is open to the public, guests are encouraged to bring a folding chair to enjoy the show.

Luminate Houma will be held at Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro, located at 7913 West Main Street, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Yasmeen Singleton
May 11, 2022

