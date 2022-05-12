Luminate Houma features Josh Garret Band this weekend

Looking to make plans this weekend? Luminate Houma’s outdoor concert will take place on Saturday, May 14, lighting up downtown Houma with a candle-lit atmosphere. The show will feature live entertainment by local musicians including the Josh Garret Band, and a local art showcasing by Bayou Region Arts Council.

Guests will enjoy drinks served by Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro, and cocktails served by Bayou Terrebonne Distillers. The event is open to the public, guests are encouraged to bring a folding chair to enjoy the show.

Luminate Houma will be held at Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro, located at 7913 West Main Street, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.