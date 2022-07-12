Luxury boarding facility to open in Houma

Owning a pet brings happiness to our homes, hearts, and families, and the owner of a new pet service wants to offer one of a kind service to your pup. Barkin’ on the Bayou will offer a luxury boarding facility, pet taxi, drop in visits, and adventure walking.

Allie Buquet, owner of Barkin’ on the Bayou is excited to serve the community with quality, loving, and enriching petcare. “I have worked with animals my entire life from teaching horse riding lessons, owning a farm, and working as a kennel tech at the animal shelter. My favorite animal related job of all was working as a veterinarian technician for one of the best veterinarians in our community, Dr. Knight, at Bayou Cane Vet,” said Buquet.

While the boarding facility is in the works, Buquet is offering other services and is hosting a give-away package that includes one free drop in visit, a free pawtrait, and a free bag of all natural beef treats. Pet parents can visit Barkin on the Bayou’s on Facebook for more information. Winners will be announced on Monday, August 1.