LWCC announces 2021 Safest 70 Award Winners

Today, LWCC announced the 2021 Safest 70 Award recipients. Established in 2008, this award honors policyholders who share LWCC’s commitment to workplace safety. Recognized companies are fostering a culture of wellbeing in Louisiana’s workforce by establishing safe work environments.

“LWCC has always prioritized workplace safety and will continue to support safe work practices for all policyholders as we strive to better Louisiana, one business and one worker at a time,” said Kristin Wall, LWCC President and CEO. “We are proud to celebrate policyholders who are committed to this vision and to the safety of their workforce through the Safest 70 awards. Their efforts elevate Louisiana!”

Winners must be in good standing with LWCC for five consecutive years and work effectively with the LWCC Safety Services Team. Recognized companies seek ways to proactively improve workplace safety and are also quick to react and respond when potential safety hazards are identified, often in partnership with the company’s safety experts.

The LWCC 2021 Safest 70 Award recipients* are:

AcadianaCARES

American Industrial Plant Service, Inc.

American Machinery Movers, Inc.

A-Port, LLC

Automated Production LLC

Beauregard Parish Policy Jury

Benton’s Equipment & Construction

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana

City of Gretna

Complex Chemical Company, Inc.

Controlled Maintenance Inc.

Couvillion Group, LLC

CTCO Benefits Service LLC

Custom Steel Erectors of Louisiana LLC

DeSoto Fire Protection District #8

Eagle Control Systems

East Carroll Parish Hospital

EnviroResources, LLC

FABCO, Inc

Fabricated Steel Products

Florida Marine, L.L.C.

GCB of Louisiana LLC

Greater Lafourche Port Commission

Gulf Land Structures

Hi-Seas of Dulac INC.

Industrial & Oilfield Services, Inc.

James Machine Works, LLC

Lanier & Associates Consulting Engineering, Inc.

Lauzon Enterprises LLC

Levingston Group, LLC

Linear Controls, Inc.

Louisiana Women’s Healthcare – Ochsner

LRC Wireless

MAC Contracting Group, Inc.

Monroe Surgical Hospital, LLC

New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Patout Equipment Company, LLC

Pontchartain Blue Crab, Inc.

Port Ship Service, Inc.

Prime Coatings LLC

Recon Management Services, Inc.

River Rental Tools, Inc.

SafeZone

Six C Fabrication, Inc

SLEMCO

Southland Group, LLC

Southside machine Works

Spartan Building Corporation

Specialty Application Services, Inc.

Spectrum Water Technology

St. Landry Fire Protection District #2

St. Joseph’s Academy

St. Mary Community Action Agency

Start Corporation

Stump Out, LLC

Sunbelt Contractors L.L.C.

Superior Service Company

The Baton Rouge Clinic

Therapy Center

Verret Shipyard, Inc.

Volunteers of America North Louisiana

West Baton Rouge Parish Schools

Woods Tank Inc

Zealous Energy & Environmental Services

* List reflects winners who provided LWCC permission to share their name.