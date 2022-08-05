LWCC announces 2021 Safest 70 Award Winners

Today, LWCC announced the 2021 Safest 70 Award recipients. Established in 2008, this award honors policyholders who share LWCC’s commitment to workplace safety. Recognized companies are fostering a culture of wellbeing in Louisiana’s workforce by establishing safe work environments.
“LWCC has always prioritized workplace safety and will continue to support safe work practices for all policyholders as we strive to better Louisiana, one business and one worker at a time,” said Kristin Wall, LWCC President and CEO. “We are proud to celebrate policyholders who are committed to this vision and to the safety of their workforce through the Safest 70 awards. Their efforts elevate Louisiana!”
Winners must be in good standing with LWCC for five consecutive years and work effectively with the LWCC Safety Services Team. Recognized companies seek ways to proactively improve workplace safety and are also quick to react and respond when potential safety hazards are identified, often in partnership with the company’s safety experts.
The LWCC 2021 Safest 70 Award recipients* are:
- AcadianaCARES
- American Industrial Plant Service, Inc.
- American Machinery Movers, Inc.
- A-Port, LLC
- Automated Production LLC
- Beauregard Parish Policy Jury
- Benton’s Equipment & Construction
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- City of Gretna
- Complex Chemical Company, Inc.
- Controlled Maintenance Inc.
- Couvillion Group, LLC
- CTCO Benefits Service LLC
- Custom Steel Erectors of Louisiana LLC
- DeSoto Fire Protection District #8
- Eagle Control Systems
- East Carroll Parish Hospital
- EnviroResources, LLC
- FABCO, Inc
- Fabricated Steel Products
- Florida Marine, L.L.C.
- GCB of Louisiana LLC
- Greater Lafourche Port Commission
- Gulf Land Structures
- Hi-Seas of Dulac INC.
- Industrial & Oilfield Services, Inc.
- James Machine Works, LLC
- Lanier & Associates Consulting Engineering, Inc.
- Lauzon Enterprises LLC
- Levingston Group, LLC
- Linear Controls, Inc.
- Louisiana Women’s Healthcare – Ochsner
- LRC Wireless
- MAC Contracting Group, Inc.
- Monroe Surgical Hospital, LLC
- New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
- Patout Equipment Company, LLC
- Pontchartain Blue Crab, Inc.
- Port Ship Service, Inc.
- Prime Coatings LLC
- Recon Management Services, Inc.
- River Rental Tools, Inc.
- SafeZone
- Six C Fabrication, Inc
- SLEMCO
- Southland Group, LLC
- Southside machine Works
- Spartan Building Corporation
- Specialty Application Services, Inc.
- Spectrum Water Technology
- St. Landry Fire Protection District #2
- St. Joseph’s Academy
- St. Mary Community Action Agency
- Start Corporation
- Stump Out, LLC
- Sunbelt Contractors L.L.C.
- Superior Service Company
- The Baton Rouge Clinic
- Therapy Center
- Verret Shipyard, Inc.
- Volunteers of America North Louisiana
- West Baton Rouge Parish Schools
- Woods Tank Inc
- Zealous Energy & Environmental Services
* List reflects winners who provided LWCC permission to share their name.