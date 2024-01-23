LWCC Awards $20,000 in Support to Three Exceptional Nonprofits

LWCC proudly announces the winners of its 2023 Holiday Giving Contest, an annual tradition supporting nonprofits in Louisiana. In lieu of traditional holiday gifts, LWCC invited agent partners to nominate nonprofits that are leading the way in positively impacting the state and rewards finalists with a $20,000 shared cash prize. Holiday Giving finalists for 2023 include Gaitway Therapeutic Horsemanship (St. Gabriel), Split Second Foundation (New Orleans) and Upside Downs (Thibodaux).

“Through the Holiday Giving Contest, we’re able to not only strengthen our relationship with our agent partners, but also empower local nonprofits who are creating meaningful change across the state,” said Tensey Pricer, LWCC Agency Relations Manager. “This initiative brings to life the Louisiana Loyal movement, providing funds to organizations equally committed to celebrating and elevating our home state.”

Nearly 3,000 public votes determined the distribution of LWCC’s $20,000 shared award. Upside Downs, which advocates for people with down syndrome and provides support and resources to families, received $9,800; Gaitway Therapeutic Horsemanship, which empowers adults and children with disabilities through the healing power of horses, received $5,700; and Split Second Foundation, which is the Gulf Coast’s only adaptive fitness facility for people with neurological conditions, received $4,500.

The three finalists were selected by LWCC's Agency Council, an advisory group composed of top performing agents. This year, eighteen Louisiana-based nonprofits were nominated by agents from across the state.

“I am grateful to LWCC for not only allowing but encouraging its agent partners to participate in such a worthy program,” said Christie Hebert, an agent with Louisiana Companies who nominated one of the finalists. . “It is gratifying to see an organization, like LWCC, working to uplift and support the nonprofits in our state as they work to assist some of the most vulnerable in our communities. This is just one of the many ways LWCC is truly Louisiana Loyal.”