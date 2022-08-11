LWFC adopts notice of intent to reduce alligator hide tag fee

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted a notice of intent that will reduce the alligator hide tag fee from $4 to $3 until January of 2024 during its August meeting Thursday (Aug. 4) in New Orleans.

The temporary reduction of the tag fee will end on Dec. 31, 2023. According to the NOI, the purpose of the change is to provide temporary relief to the alligator industry in a time of suppressed market conditions. To see the full NOI, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana. gov/resources/category/ commission-action-items.

Public comment will be accepted on the NOI until Oct. 4. Comments may be mailed to Alligator Program Manager Jeb Linscombe at LDWF, 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette, LA, 70506 or by email to jlinscombe@wlf.la.gov.