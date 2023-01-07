LWFC Adopts Notice of Intent to Reduce Cobia Recreational and Commercial Bag Limits

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted a Notice of Intent (NOI) to decrease the current two fish daily bag limit to one fish daily per person and establish a two fish per vessel / per day limit regardless of the number of trips for both recreational and commercial harvest. The size limit will remain 36 inches.

In 2022 NOAA, through the Gulf Council, changed the regulations for Cobia in federal Gulf waters. The most recent Southeast Data, Assessment, and Review population assessment for Gulf of Mexico migratory group cobia (SEDAR 38 Update), showed the stock was not overfished but was undergoing overfishing. The reduction in annual catch limits is needed to address overfishing.

Interested persons may submit comments relative to the proposed rule to Jason Adriance, Fisheries Division, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA 70898-9000 or via email to jadriance@wlf.la.gov before noon on April 6, 2023. The full notice of intent can be found here.