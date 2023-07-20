Magee will not seek reelection for State Representative seat

State Representative Tanner Magee (R-Houma) has announced he will not be seeking reelection for a third term to represent District 53. Magee is currently also the Speaker Pro-Tempore.

“I’m proud of what I was able accomplish and I would put my achievements on behalf of Terrebonne up there with any legislator,” Magee shared with the Times.

According to Twitter posts made yesterday by Magee, he is leaving Baton Rouge to spend more time with his family and because of the “toxic stew” in Baton Rouge:

“There [are] several factors that weighed into my decision, but the biggest is my family. My kids are at an age that I want to be there and I don’t want to miss stuff. Or be present but distracted by politics.

“The second factor is after 8 years and more special sessions than I can count, I feel like I’ve had a full legislative career. I can’t tell you [how] proud I am of my achievements and I think it’s time someone else gets a crack at improving our state.

“The final factor is the toxic stew we created at the Capitol. I love the people and I love most of my colleagues. 90% are trying their absolute best to make LA a better place to live. But it’s undeniable that the factionalism and outside interest groups have reshaped BR.”

Magee and his wife Kristen have triplet daughters, Julia, Kate and Grace, who are 14 years old. He is an attorney in Houma, a partner at the Landry Magee Law Firm.