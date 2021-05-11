Maintenance to affect water service in Chauvin area

From Terrebonne Parish Consildated Waterworks No. 1:

WATER SERVICE INTERRUPTION – May 12, 2021

HWY 56 – BETWEEN BOUDREAUX CANAL & 6689 HWY 56

Waterworks Crews will be performing maintenance work on Highway 56 – Between Boudreaux Canal & 6689 Highway 56 – on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Customers in this area should expect water shut-off during this period.

Our crews are dedicated to causing the least amount of inconvenience to our customers and will do their best to limit the amount of time the water is off. We appreciate your patience.