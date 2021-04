Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1:

WATER SERVICE INTERRUPTION – 5937 Bayouside Drive

Waterworks Crews will be performing maintenance work at 5937 Bayouside Drive on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Customers in this area should expect water shut-off during this period.

Our crews are dedicated to causing the least amount of inconvenience to our customers and will do their best to limit the amount of time the water is off. We appreciate your patience.