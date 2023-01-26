Makenzi Clement wins Terrebonne Parish Teenager of the Year

South Terrebonne High School senior Makenzi Clement was awarded the 2023 Teenager of the Year Award for Terrebonne Parish at the 66th Annual American Legion Teenager of the Year Ceremony and Dinner, presented by the American Legion Lenox Hotard Post 31 on January 25, 2023.
Makenzi is a four-year honor roll student at South Terrebonne High where she serves as Student Council Vice President and is deeply involved in her community. She signed a letter of intent to play volleyball for Nicholls State University this past November and will attend in the fall following graduation her high school graduation.
The following students were also nominated and recognized at the event:
COVENANT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
ELLENDER MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL
H.L. BOURGEOIS HIGH SCHOOL
HOME SCHOOL
HOUMA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
SOUTH TERREBONNE HIGH SCHOOL
TERREBONNE HIGH SCHOOL
VANDEBILT CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL
Congratulations to Makenzi and all local students who were nominated for this prestigious award!