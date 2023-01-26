Makenzi Clement wins Terrebonne Parish Teenager of the Year

January 26, 2023
South Terrebonne High School senior Makenzi Clement was awarded the 2023 Teenager of the Year Award for Terrebonne Parish at the 66th Annual American Legion Teenager of the Year Ceremony and Dinner, presented by the American Legion Lenox Hotard Post 31 on January 25, 2023.


Makenzi is a four-year honor roll student at South Terrebonne High where she serves as Student Council Vice President and is deeply involved in her community. She signed a letter of intent to play volleyball for Nicholls State University this past November and will attend in the fall following graduation her high school graduation.

The following students were also nominated and recognized at the event:

COVENANT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 


  • Zachary Dupre
  • Landon Graves
  • Jarissa Johnson
  • Lorre Ledet

ELLENDER MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

  • Abigail Benoit
  • Lauren Cadiere
  • Brooke Parfait
  • Mariah Parfait

H.L. BOURGEOIS HIGH SCHOOL

  • Emma Aldi
  • Brian Blanchard
  • Elizabeth Vitter
  • Charity Use

HOME SCHOOL


  • Noah Hendon
  • Janna Head
  • Tyree Smith

HOUMA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

  • Emma Bourg
  • Mary DiSalvo
  • Myla Johnson
  • Abby Toups

SOUTH TERREBONNE HIGH SCHOOL

  • Makenzi Clement (Winner)
  • Mallory Leboeuf
  • Payton Martin
  • Rebekah Robert

TERREBONNE HIGH SCHOOL


  • Ryan Bergeron
  • Amelia Ferrer
  • Cadence Luquette
  • Kamryn Price

VANDEBILT CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

  • Grace Davis
  • Madison Guidry
  • Katie Ross
  • Laura Seibert

Congratulations to Makenzi and all local students who were nominated for this prestigious award!


Bonnie Rushing
