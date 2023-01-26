Makenzi Clement wins Terrebonne Parish Teenager of the Year

South Terrebonne High School senior Makenzi Clement was awarded the 2023 Teenager of the Year Award for Terrebonne Parish at the 66th Annual American Legion Teenager of the Year Ceremony and Dinner, presented by the American Legion Lenox Hotard Post 31 on January 25, 2023.

Makenzi is a four-year honor roll student at South Terrebonne High where she serves as Student Council Vice President and is deeply involved in her community. She signed a letter of intent to play volleyball for Nicholls State University this past November and will attend in the fall following graduation her high school graduation.

The following students were also nominated and recognized at the event:

COVENANT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Zachary Dupre

Landon Graves

Jarissa Johnson

Lorre Ledet

ELLENDER MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

Abigail Benoit

Lauren Cadiere

Brooke Parfait

Mariah Parfait

H.L. BOURGEOIS HIGH SCHOOL

Emma Aldi

Brian Blanchard

Elizabeth Vitter

Charity Use

HOME SCHOOL

Noah Hendon

Janna Head

Tyree Smith

HOUMA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Emma Bourg

Mary DiSalvo

Myla Johnson

Abby Toups

SOUTH TERREBONNE HIGH SCHOOL

Makenzi Clement (Winner)

Mallory Leboeuf

Payton Martin

Rebekah Robert

TERREBONNE HIGH SCHOOL

Ryan Bergeron

Amelia Ferrer

Cadence Luquette

Kamryn Price

VANDEBILT CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

Grace Davis

Madison Guidry

Katie Ross

Laura Seibert

Congratulations to Makenzi and all local students who were nominated for this prestigious award!



