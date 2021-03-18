Man critically injured, woman charged in Thibodaux motorcycle crash

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced, shortly after 4:00 pm on March 10, 2021, members of the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a crash involving a Motorcycle and a Motor Vehicle on Talbot Avenue at the Eauclair Drive intersection.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Jason Ordoyne was riding his 2004 Yamaha Roadster on the roadway, eastbound in the eastbound lane of travel on Talbot Avenue. At the same time, a vehicle operated by Kimyatta Williams was turning left onto Eauclair Drive, after traveling westbound in the westbound lane of travel on Talbot Avenue in a 2005 Dodge Durango. The vehicle struck the motorcycle head-on as it entered the eastbound lane of travel. Mr. Ordoyne was wearing a helmet, but was ejected from the motorcycle. Mr. Ordoyne sustained critical injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Ms. Williams was properly restrained, uninjured, and impairment is not suspected for either party.

As of today March 18, 2021, Ms. Williams has been charged with Thibodaux City Ordinance Negligent Injuring and Failure to Yield When Making a Left Turn. Ms. Williams was issued a Misdemeanor summons for this violation and released pending a court date.