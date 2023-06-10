Man Crossing Road on Lawn Mower Struck and Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

On June 9, 2023, shortly before 10:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a fatal crash involving a riding lawn mower on Louisiana Highway 1 near Richland Drive. The crash claimed the life of 77-year-old Larry Helm of Thibodaux.

The preliminary investigation revealed Helm was attempting to cross LA Hwy 1 from the southbound shoulder while driving a Craftsman riding lawn mower. At the same time, a 2023 GMC 3500 was traveling north on LA Hwy 1. As Helm crossed the roadway, he traveled into the path of the GMC. The driver of the GMC attempted to avoid a collision by braking and steering to the right but stuck the lawn mower.

Helm suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the GMC and their two passengers were all properly restrained and suffered no injuries.

While impairment is not a suspected factor in this crash, a standard toxicology sample was collected from Helm and submitted for analysis. The driver of the GMC voluntarily submitted to a breath test which showed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.

Whenever attempting to cross a roadway, take the time to carefully look both ways for approaching vehicles and wait for a sufficient gap in traffic before crossing. It’s important to move swiftly but cautiously to avoid any potential danger. Remember, never assume that a motorist sees you and try to make eye contact with the person behind the wheel to ensure they are aware of your presence.

Troop C has investigated 10 fatal crashes resulting in 12 fatalities in 2023.