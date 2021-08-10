Male victim dies in Houma house fire

Houma Fire Department:

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Monday August 9, 2021, the Houma Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 600 block of Mahler St. which is on the east side of Houma.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single-story home with heavy fire showing from through the front half of the house with an exposed vehicle on fire in the driveway. The fires glow in the sky could be seen from all points in the city. The fire appeared to have been burning for some time before fire crews were notified.

Neighbors reported that the occupant was most likely home at that time. First arriving crews initially deployed a 2.5″ hose line to get the bulk fire knocked down and exposure protection and to help gain access to the rear of the structure as it was blocked by fire. More hose lines were deployed for exposure protection and interior firefighting operations. Fire crews were unable to easily gain access to the home due to blocked doors from items and furniture inside of the house.

After the initial knockdown, crews were able to make entry and found a single male occupant in a bedroom located in the front of the home. The Houma Fire Department investigators as well as the Louisiana State Fire Marshalls Office was notified, which is standard protocol for all fatal fires.

Crews remained on scene until approximately 5:45 a.m. for overhaul and to assist in the investigation and recovery. The fire is under a joint investigation with Houma Fire, Marshalls Office, and the Houma Police Department. No other injuries were reported at this incident.

We would like to offer our condolences and prayers to the family of the victim, our hope is you find peace at this difficult time.

All residents are reminded that smoke detectors can alert you of a fire before it gets out of control. If you have questions about detectors, the types and/or proper placement please contact our fire prevention bureau at 985-873-6391 M-F 8 a.m. -4 p.m.

We would like to thank the other agencies that responded and helped to bring this call to a safe conclusion. Houma Police Department, Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal , Acadian Ambulance , Louisiana State Police Troop C ,and as always our dispatchers at Terrebonne Parish Communications District E-911

Photo by Jake Allemand