Man dies in Lafourche crash on LA 307

Shortly after 4:00 p.m. yesterday afternoon, Troopers with Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on LA 307 just west of Landreau Drive. The crash claimed the life of 31-year-old Kyle Jackson.

The preliminary investigation revealed Jackson was traveling west on LA 307 in a 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser. For reasons still under investigation, Jackson ran off of the road to the right while in a left curve. He overcorrected to the left and then ran off of the roadway to the left where he struck a tree. Although Jackson was properly restrained, he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Impairment is unknown as a factor in this crash and a toxicology report is pending. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Always ensure every occupant is properly restrained and follow all traffic laws. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop C has investigated 13 fatal crashes resulting in 16 deaths in 2021.