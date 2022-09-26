Man drowns in Intracoastal Waterway on Sunday

On September 25th, 2022 at approximately 2:34 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a subject falling into the Intracoastal Waterway and was not responding.

Upon arrival officers learned that the victim was laying on the cement bulk head on the Eastern bank as witness advised it appeared that he was sleeping. The witness who was on the western bank observed the 71 year old victim fall into the water and was struggling to swim. Shortly thereafter, the witness stated they observed the victim disappear underwater, so they entered. The witness also stated they swam to the victim’s location, after observing him underwater for quite some time and pulled him out. Life saving efforts were conducted, but were not successful. The victim, identified as Arnold Bonnette, died as a result of this incident.