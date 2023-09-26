Man Killed in Lafourche Parish Single-Vehicle Crash on Hwy 90 near Hwy 182

On September 25, 2023, shortly after 4:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on U.S. Highway 90 eastbound near the Louisiana Highway 182 – Raceland/Houma exit (Exit 210). The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Jerry Fruge of Terrytown.

The preliminary investigation revealed Fruge was driving a 2015 Hyundai SantaFe eastbound on U.S. Hwy 90 in the right lane while in a heavy rainstorm. For reason still under investigation, Fruge lost control of the Hyundai, traveled off the roadway to the right, and struck a large traffic sign.

Although Fruge was properly restrained, he suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Fruge and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

When driving in heavy rainstorms, prioritize safety above all else. Reduce your speed to match the road conditions, maintain a safe following distance from the vehicle in front of you, ensure your headlights are on for visibility, and make sure a vehicle’s tires are not worn to an unsafe tread depth. Also, wet roads can be slippery so avoid sudden steering and braking maneuvers.

Troop C has investigated 24 fatal crashes resulting in 27 fatalities in 2023.