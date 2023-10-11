Man sentenced in drunk driving crash that killed three Nicholls students

All four sentences are to be served consecutively with the Louisiana Department of Corrections. At trial, expert testimony presented by Chief of Trials Jason Chatagnier and Chief of Violent Crimes Shaun George showed that Clement was traveling between 88 and 93 mph in a 55-mph zone at the time of impact, and had a BAC of .22g%. The three victims’ vehicle was traveling under the speed limit, and the driver, Lily Dufrene, had no alcohol or drugs in her system.