Mandalay Nature Trail is officially back open

Grab your cameras– the Mandalay Nature Trail in Houma is officially back open!

Following a brief closure, the Mandalay Nature Trail is back open and available for community members to enjoy– just in time for fall! Mandalay Nature Trail is located at 3599 Bayou Black Drive, and is free to the public.

More about the Mandalay Nature Trail, via Explore Houma: “Alligators, shorebirds, waterfowl, marsh and more can be explored as you trek the 0.9-mile out-and-back Mandalay Nature Trail! Generally considered an easy route, this nature trail takes an average of 19 minutes to complete and will guide you through various habitats leading to a boardwalk overlooking splendid wetlands as far as the eye can see. Enjoy solitude during quiet times of the day and become one with nature as you journey through the vast swamplands, wildlife refuges and ripping marshes of Louisiana’s Bayou Country.”

For more information, please visit Explore Houma’s Facebook or website, or call (800) 688-2732.