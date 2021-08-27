Mandatory Evacuation issued for All of Lafourche beginning Saturday Morning

Lafourche Parish will enact a mandatory evacuation for all of Lafourche Parish starting at 5:00 a.m. tomorrow (8/28/2021), especially for those in low-lying areas, mobile homes, and RVs.

During a Friday afternoon storm update, Parish President Archie Chaisson said the 5 a.m. start doesn’t mean residents have to leave by then but should start the process by that time.

Chaisson reminded residents who choose to stay that emergency services may not be able to reach them for a period of time during the storm.

Two shelters will open Saturday at noon: Central Lafourche High School (4820 LA-1, Raceland, LA 70394) and Thibodaux High School (1355 Tiger Dr, Thibodaux, LA 70301).

Public officials will continue to monitor Ida and continue to release updates as new information becomes available.