Mandatory evacuation issued for Grand Isle

Due to Hurricane Ida, Mayor David Camardelle has called for a mandatory evacuation for the Town of Grand Isle.

From the Mayor’s Office:

The mandatory order goes into effect at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Residents and camp owners are to bring vehicles, boats and campers off the island as this storm is expected to bring high tides and heavy rainfall. Everyone should be leaving Grand Isle by noon tomorrow as tide will slowly and steady rise on LA 1 between Grand Isle and Golden Meadow.

Lafourche Parish will be closing LA 1 when the tide becomes dangerous

for vehicles to be on the highway.

David J. Camardelle, Mayor

Town of Grand Isle