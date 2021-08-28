Mandatory evacuations ordered for Terrebonne, Lafourche

Hurricane Ida is forecast to strengthen into a dangerous Category 4 hurricane pushing an expected 15 ft. storm surge at landfall. Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes have issued mandatory evacuation orders for ALL RESIDENTS IN BOTH PARISHES.

Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne Parish has issued a mandatory parish-wide evacuation notice effective at 6:00 AM on Saturday, August 28, 2021. A parish-wide curfew will go into effect at 6:00 PM on Saturday as well.

Evacuees will leave from H. L Bourgeois High School beginning at 6:00 AM on Saturday for transport to the Parish’s Point-to-Point Shelter, the City of Monroe Civic Center in Monroe, Louisiana. Terrebonne Parish is contracted with the City of Monroe for this purpose. Evacuees will be housed and fed and security will be provided by officers from Houma Police Department and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. If a ride is needed to H. L. Bourgeois, please contact the EOC at 873-6357. NO EVACUATION SHELTERS WILL OPEN IN TERREBONNE PARISH.

Special needs evacuees should call the Louisiana Department of Hospitals Triage number 1-800- 228-9409 for assistance.

All residents in Terrebonne Parish are strongly urged to comply with this mandatory evacuation order. Since other parishes are issuing similar evacuation orders for their residents, highways will be crowded and travel will be very slow. Terrebonne expects to receive a very high storm surge and strong, damaging winds. Early evacuation would be wise.

Lafourche Parish

Lafourche Parish will enact a mandatory evacuation for all of Lafourche Parish starting at 5:00 a.m. tomorrow (8/28/2021), especially for those in low-lying areas, mobile homes, and RVs.

During a Friday afternoon storm update, Parish President Archie Chaisson said the 5 a.m. start doesn’t mean residents have to leave by then but should start the process by that time.

Chaisson reminded residents who choose to stay that emergency services may not be able to reach them for a period of time during the storm.