March Proclaimed as Professional Social Work Month

During the Lafourche Parish Council meeting this week, Parish President Archie Chaisson proclaimed March 2022 as Professional Social Worker Month, a time to show appreciation and gratitude to social workers in the community.

President Chaisson discussed the important roles social workers play in the improvement of the community and their impact on the outcomes in people’s lives. “The social worker profession is one of the fastest growing careers in the United States, with more than 715,000 social workers today, with over 18,000 credential social workers in Louisiana,” said President Chaisson. “Social workers have the largest group of mental health care providers in the United States, and work daily to help people whether in person or remotely overcome substance abuse disorders, depression and anxiety, death and grief, the physical threats of sexual violence, and exploitation.”

During his speech, President Chaisson continued to highlight the dedication social workers have illustrated for decades, attributing the work of social workers for the improvement of human well-being of all people, including the most vulnerable. “Social workers have continued to advocate for changes and make our parish a better place to live, improving a livable wage, improving workplace safety, improving healthcare, and mental care for all, and social safety net programs, helping eliminate poverty, hunger, and homeless.”

President Chaisson concluded his speech by sharing the theme of this year’s Professional Social Worker month as “The the time is right for social work.” President Chaisson explained, the theme embodies how social workers rose to meet the largest challenge of all of our lifetimes, the Covid-19 pandemic, and Hurricane Ida.

Two Nicholls State University professors were in attendance at the council meeting to accept the proclamation, expressing gratitude to President Chaisson for the acknowledgment. In honor of Professional Social Worker Month, share your appreciation for a special social worker in your life below!