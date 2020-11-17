Mardi Gras parades ‘will not be permitted’ in 2021, Mayor Cantrell’s website states

According to a FAQ page published on New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s website, parades “of any kind will not be permitted” in New Orleans for the 2021 Carnival season.

“Parades of any kind will not be permitted this year because large gatherings have proven to be super spreader events of the COVID-19 virus,” reads the new FAQ titled “Mardi Gras 2021 FAQs.” The website reflects an update on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.