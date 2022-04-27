Marine Corps Inaugural Crawfish Boil-Off looking for teams to enter competition

The Houma Terrebonne Marine Corps League Detachment 475 is excited to announce its Inaugural Crawfish Boil-Off, and is looking for teams to enter the competition. Team entry is $100 per team and awards will be given for first, second and third place. The event will be held on Saturday, May 21, at On the Canal Bar in Houma.

Kicking off at 11 a.m., the Crawfish Boil-Off will feature live entertainment, a raffle at 2 p.m., and a crawfish boil competition. Tickets to the boil-off are $15 and includes all-you-can-eat crawfish while supplies last for guests ages 2 and up. All proceeds from the sale of crawfish and raffle tickets will benefit the Houma Terrebonne Marine Corps League Detachment 475.

To register your team for the Crawfish Boil-Off or for sponsorship information, email the Marine Corps League at mcl475.cookoff@gmail.com