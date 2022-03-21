Mark Gonzalez, MD, Cardiologist, Joins Ochsner St. Anne Medical Staff

Ochsner St. Anne is pleased to announce Mark Gonzalez, MD, Cardiologist has joined the hospital’s medical staff.

Dr. Gonzalez earned his medical doctorate (MD) from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Houston and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, OH. He completed his residency program at Scripps Clinic and Research Institute in La Jolla, Ca.

“We are pleased to add Dr. Gonzalez to our growing medical staff. We will be able to provide additional cardiology services to the members of our community,” said LeBlanc. “With the addition of Dr. Gonzalez practicing in our community, it will enable us to expand our existing services and help us to continue our goal of keeping people at home for their healthcare needs,” LeBlanc added.

As a Cardiologist, Dr. Gonzalez offers a wide range of cardiology services including cardiovascular risk assessment, chest pain, hypertension, cholesterol management, heart attack, and by-pass surgery management just to name a few.

Dr. Gonzalez is looking forward to working with the medical staff at Ochsner St. Anne to provide care to the people in this community and is now accepting new patients. His office is located at Ochsner Specialty Health Center-Raceland, 141 Twin Oaks Dr., Raceland.

To learn more about Dr. Gonzalez, please visit https://www.ochsner.org/doctors/mark-gonzalez. If you are interested in scheduling an appointment, please visit Ochsner.org/schedule or call 985-537-2666.