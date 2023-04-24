Mark Perque Announces Candidacy for Lafourche Parish Council, District 3

Submitted By Mark Perque, Candidate for Lafourche Parish Council District 3

It is after much consideration that I announce my candidacy for Lafourche Parish Council, District 3. This district includes areas within the corporate limits of the City of Thibodaux and unincorporated areas west of Thibodaux. Being involved in local government has always been an interest of mine. My recent appointment as an interim councilman for the City of Thibodaux expanded my interest and gave me the opportunity to better understand and educate myself on the operation and legislative process of local government. I now wish to take that experience to our parish government.

Serving as a Parish Councilman also affords myself to give back to the community that has been very good to me, my wife Lizabeth Guidry Perque, and our children, Ryan and Holly Perque, and Jordan and Danielle Perque Trosclair.

I have worked as a business professional for over 35 years as both an employee and employer. Additionally, I have been a part of and served in leadership roles for several civic and non-profit organizations in our parish. My accomplishments can be attributed to my ability to be prudent with finances, establish open lines of communication and dialogue, and resolve obstacles with an ethical and practical approach.

If elected, my plans and priorities for District 3 are:

1) To work with the Parish President and his administration to ensure we continue to be fiscally responsible and good stewards of the parish’s taxpayer dollars. It is also a priority of mine to be transparent with our district by supporting and sharing the president’s current open finance portal.

2) To have an open line of communication with my fellow council members, the Parish President, the parish administration, our District 3 residents, businesses and other local governmental agencies. This will undoubtedly enhance the quality of service we provide to District 3 along with the rest of the parish. These open lines of communication will also allow me to be more responsive to our district’s wants and needs.

3) To be accessible and active in responding and working to resolve any issues with the everyday services that Lafourche Parish Government provides to the residents of District 3.

In closing, I wish to thank Councilman Michael Gros for his last eight years of service to our district and our parish, and I wish him the best with his new endeavors in life. Through his commitment and dedication, he helped lead our parish through some of its greatest challenges. Because of this, the Parish and its citizens are moving forward. We will continue to face challenges but how we address them is key. Our future is bright. Our resources are boundless and the opportunities for continued tourism and business development are within our reach with the right leadership.

It would be an honor to serve District 3 as your next Lafourche Parish Council member and I humbly ask for your support. Please contact me at (985) 665-8473 or electmarkperque@gmail.com if you have any questions or would like to be involved in our campaign.

“Representing District 3, Serving All of Lafourche Parish”