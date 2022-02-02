Market at the Marina Hosts CIS in Honor of Heart Month

Terrebonne General Health System along with the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, February 5, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine) on the marina across from Terrebonne General. The outdoor farmers market offers our community an opportunity to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and easily purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.

February is Heart Month; our partner Cardiovascular Institute of the South will be on deck with Dr. Shane Prejean, interventional cardiologist, and his team to provide blood pressure checks and answer heart health-related questions. This month’s vendor lineup includes fresh produce, seafood, bread, microgreens, eggs, tamales, homemade honey, jams, pies, tarts, king cakes, and healthy portioned meals. The White boot Cleanup will be taking place, and Karoline Theriot, a student at Houma Christian School, will provide entertainment.

Market at the Marina is held on the first Saturday of every month, from 8 am-noon, at the Downtown Houma Marina, located under the Twin Span bridges and across from Terrebonne General Health System. The event is held rain or shine unless there is extreme weather. There is no cost to enter the Market.