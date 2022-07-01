Market at the Marina: Vendor Pop-ups will allow you to still support your favorite locals sellers!

AT&T Expands Fiber Network to Help Close Digital Divide in the Houma AreaJuly 1, 2022
GOHSEP Case Management Program to provide aid to Ida survivorsJuly 1, 2022
While inclement weather is forcing July’s Market at the Marina to cancel the official event, many vendors will still be holding pop-up shops in person and online to sell their goods, which were harvested and prepared for tomorrow’s event.
Find your favorite on the list below and show our locals some love!
July Market Vendor Pop ups
Diamond S Produce
- Cajun Farmers market corner of Naquin Street/Tunnel Blvd., 7/2, 7am – sold out
- Tons of fresh picked squash, eggplant, tomatoes, watermelons, cucumbers, vegetable plants
Blended Blessings
- Taking orders through their Facebook page
- Items available for order: elderberry juice, elderberry tea, salsa, pepper jelly, cherry jelly, strawberry jam, and fig preserve available.
Southern Blends
- Taking orders through their Facebook page
- Items available for order: beard balms, beard oils, beard combs, body butter, body scrubs
Magnifique Macarons
- Taking orders through their Facebook page, pickup near East Side Walmart (date to be confirmed when ordering)
- Regular flavors available for order: Red velvet, Wedding cake, cookies and cream, cookie dough, key lime pie, banana pudding, semi-sweet chocolate ganache, strawberry, brownie batter, and a few lemon
- Premium flavors available for order: S’mores and almond joy
- Regular dozens are $27.50 and half Dozens are $14.30.
- Premium are $33 dozen and $16.50 for half dozen.
Guidry’s Cajun Farmstead
- Setting up under the twin span in the parking lot across from Terrebonne General Health System 7/2 at 10am
- Preorder pickups and selling whatever is left
- Chicken (whole or cut), Pork, Sausage, Eggs
Bayou Paws Café
- Taking order through Facebook
- Variety of gourmet pet treats, specializing in all natural human grade preservative free ingredients.