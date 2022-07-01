Market at the Marina: Vendor Pop-ups will allow you to still support your favorite locals sellers!

While inclement weather is forcing July’s Market at the Marina to cancel the official event, many vendors will still be holding pop-up shops in person and online to sell their goods, which were harvested and prepared for tomorrow’s event.

Find your favorite on the list below and show our locals some love!

July Market Vendor Pop ups

Diamond S Produce

Cajun Farmers market corner of Naquin Street/Tunnel Blvd., 7/2, 7am – sold out

Tons of fresh picked squash, eggplant, tomatoes, watermelons, cucumbers, vegetable plants

Blended Blessings

Taking orders through their Facebook page

Items available for order: elderberry juice, elderberry tea, salsa, pepper jelly, cherry jelly, strawberry jam, and fig preserve available.

Southern Blends

Taking orders through their Facebook page

Items available for order: beard balms, beard oils, beard combs, body butter, body scrubs

Magnifique Macarons

Taking orders through their Facebook page, pickup near East Side Walmart (date to be confirmed when ordering)

Regular flavors available for order: Red velvet, Wedding cake, cookies and cream, cookie dough, key lime pie, banana pudding, semi-sweet chocolate ganache, strawberry, brownie batter, and a few lemon

Premium flavors available for order: S’mores and almond joy

Regular dozens are $27.50 and half Dozens are $14.30.

Premium are $33 dozen and $16.50 for half dozen.

Guidry’s Cajun Farmstead

Setting up under the twin span in the parking lot across from Terrebonne General Health System 7/2 at 10am

Preorder pickups and selling whatever is left

Chicken (whole or cut), Pork, Sausage, Eggs

Bayou Paws Café