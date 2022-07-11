Marshal Calvin Cooks honored with Distinguished Gentlemen Award

The Bayou Lafourche Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. honored Marshal Calvin Cooks, Sr., at its annual Gents Award Ceremony on Sunday, July 10.

The ceremony was held at the St. Luke Community Center, honoring award recipients for their service in the Lafourche Parish Community. Cooks was presented the Cream of the Crop Distinguished Gent Award in recognition of his sincere dedication.

“Marshal Cooks was one of the recipients of this award in recognition of his commitment to revolutionize the operations within the Thibodaux City Marshal’s Office. Currently under the leadership of Marshal Cooks, your Marshal’s Office has marked units with prisoner transport equipment, uniformed deputy marshals, free vehicle unlock service, law enforcement data system for report writing, and yearly scholarships awarded to area high school graduates,” reads a statement from the Thibodaux City Marshal’s Office.

Cooks is a native of Thibodaux, is a retired captain of the Thibodaux Police Department, and the 2020 City Marshal-Ward 2 elect.