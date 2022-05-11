Mary Bird Perkins Center to host free cancer screenings in Houma

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is partnering with the Louisiana Department of Health to host a free breast and colorectal cancer screening in Houma.

Breast screenings will be performed by a physician or nurse practitioner on women 18 and older. Mammograms will be offered to women 40 and older, who do not have a doctor and have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months. Insurance for mammograms will be billed and there will be no cost for women who do not have insurance.

The clinic will distribute free easy-to-use take-home colorectal cancer screening kits to men and women ages 45 and older, who have not been screened for colorectal cancer in the past 12 months. The colorectal screening kits do not replace a medical examination or other screening procedures.

The free cancer screenings will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Monday, May 16, at Sam’s Club in Houma.