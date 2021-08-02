Mask mandate indoors returns to Louisiana

The Governor is temporarily reinstating the indoor mask mandate effective Wednesday, until September 1.

Louisiana is #1 in new cases nationwide.

The mandate includes children 5+ and all adults. The mandate includes school campuses for all educational institutions.

2,079 of today’s reported cases are children. Almost 19% of new cases are children.

The CDC and LDH strongly recommend children 2+ – 5 also wear masks indoors as no vaccination is available for that age group.

Only 37% of the state is fully vaccinated.

Updated story can be found here: https://www.houmatimes.com/news/gov-edwards-temporarily-reinstates-louisianas-statewide-mask-mandate/