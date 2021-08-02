Mask mandate indoors returns to Louisiana

LDH reports 11,109 new Covid cases over the weekend
August 2, 2021
LABI recommends compliance with mask order, getting vaccines, to avoid another economic shutdown
August 2, 2021

The Governor is temporarily reinstating the indoor mask mandate effective Wednesday, until September 1.

Louisiana is #1 in new cases nationwide.



The mandate includes children 5+ and all adults. The mandate includes school campuses for all educational institutions.

2,079 of today’s reported cases are children. Almost 19% of new cases are children.

The CDC and LDH strongly recommend children 2+ – 5 also wear masks indoors as no vaccination is available for that age group.



Only 37% of the state is fully vaccinated.

 

Updated story can be found here: https://www.houmatimes.com/news/gov-edwards-temporarily-reinstates-louisianas-statewide-mask-mandate/

 



Mary Ditch
