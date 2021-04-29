Masks no longer required during Mass in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux

Bishop Shelton Fabre of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux released a statement this afternoon to update the diocese on his decision regarding the wearing of masks in Mass, as well as the obligation to attend Mass.

Bishop Fabre has announced the decision to relax the requirement and no longer require those attending Mass to wear masks in the Catholic churches. He is still however encouraging the wearing of masks and social distancing.

Catholic School Masses the are held during instructional hours are the exception. Masks, social distance and capacity limitations will still be enforced as required by state mandates and protocols for schools.

Bishop Fabre has also maintained that the obligation to attend Sunday Mass remains dispensed for all Catholics in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux at this time.

His entire letter and video message can be found below:

My dear friends in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux,

As we continue in the Easter season, I wish you all the joy, peace, and hope that the resurrection of Jesus Christ promises to us as his disciples. I am sure you are aware that Governor John Bel Edwards this week announced further relaxation of COVID-safety precautions statewide.

After much prayer, thought and discernment, I announce today that in keeping with the governor’s new order, I am relaxing the requirement regarding masks at our celebrations of Mass. While masks will no longer be required for those attending Mass in our diocesan Catholic churches, I do still strongly encourage those at Mass to continue to wear masks, and also to socially distance themselves as best they can. Let me also state, however, that at Catholic School Masses during instructional hours, masks, social distance and capacity limitations will still be enforced as required by state mandates and protocols for schools.

With the concerns regarding the virus still very much part of our everyday lives, we cannot lose sight of the importance of our continued vigilance because the pandemic’s hold on our state, country, and world has not completely subsided, and the fight against this virus continues.

With the great many elderly, homebound, and immunocompromised of our faithful unable to attend Mass, I am also maintaining that the obligation to attend Sunday Mass remains dispensed for all Catholics in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux at this time.

In closing, let me state my gratitude to all of you for your strong faith. We are deeply grateful for those who have returned to Mass, and encourage those of you who have not returned to Mass as of yet, but can do so, to join us and to receive Jesus Christ in the Most Holy Eucharist at Mass.

As the one who serves you as bishop, I also publicly thank our priests, deacons, other church leaders and our Catholic school officials for their untiring dedication to our mission, their sacrifices during this last year, and the creative ways they have ministered to you during this pandemic.