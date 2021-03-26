Mass vaccination event set for Thibodaux next week

Thibodaux Regional Health System made the following announcement:

Thibodaux Regional Health System’s commitment to the health and safety of the region continues as we partner with the City of Thibodaux to conduct a mass drive-thru COVID vaccination event on Thursday, April 1.

The drive-thru vaccination will be held from Noon to 7:00 pm at the Warren Harang Auditorium, 310 N Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux.

The one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered so no follow-up appointment will be needed.

All persons 18 and older can schedule an appointment by calling 985-493-4464.