Matthew 25: Ministries providing free laundry services in Houma beginning Saturday

Matthew 25: Ministries, in partnership with Tide Loads of Hope, will begin offering free laundry services in Houma on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The nonprofit will run operations in the parking lot of the Walmart on Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily. The mobile facility can receive up to 200 loads per day.

According to a spokesperson with Matthew 25: Ministries, the organization will also be distributing supplies directly into affected neighborhoods throughout Houma and Kenner. These items include P&G personal care kits; household and cleaning products, including Pampers diapers, Charmin toilet paper, and Tide Pods; Cintas first aid and safety kits and supplies; and additional items such as tarps, generators, and more.