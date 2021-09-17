Maw Maw Walker Event to Benefit Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

The Downtown Houma Maw Maw Walker will continue now as a Hurricane Ida Relief Benefit. During a time of need is when residents truly come together, and the benefit is aimed to do just that. Take a break from the chaos Saturday, Sept. 25.

The Maw Maw Walk is a cocktail stroll and concert event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25 that will offer food, live music by Tyron Benoit, a cocktail contest presented by Richard’s Kitchen Store, and muu muus are indeed encouraged. It is sponsored by the Hache Grant Association and Bayou Terrebonne Distillers which has been doing amazing outreach during a time of need. The event is now a Hurricane Ida Relief Benefit where 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit Hurricane Ida relief in Terrebonne Parish.