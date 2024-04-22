Mayor Kevin Clement reminds Thibodaux residents of golf cart regulations

Mayor Kevin Clement wishes to remind our residents about golf carts being used in the City and their restrictions. Only street legal units are allowed to operate on City streets where the speed limit posted is 25 MPH or less.

Golf carts that operate on City streets need to be registered with the state of Louisiana through the Department of Public Safety and Corrections – Office of Motor Vehicles as an off-road vehicle and must display the issued decal. In addition, all units are to be operated by those with a valid driver’s license and have liability insurance. Parents should not allow under-aged, non-licensed children to operate the carts on public streets.

The Thibodaux Police Department will enforce these restrictions so as to provide a safe environment for all operators and passengers of motor vehicles traveling on our city streets.

For any additional information, please call the Thibodaux Police Department at (985) 446-5021.