MBP announced Give Day was a huge success

The fall season is off to a great start at Mary Bird Perkins. “Because of you, countless patients and their families have a reason to be thankful. Following the success of many summer events, like the Doucet Memorial Golf Tournament and Our Community Celebration, we are looking forward to kicking off a busy fall with our annual Geaux Pink fundraising program, and we couldn’t do it without your support. Thank you for being a champion for our mission!” reads a statement from MBP.



The cancer center announced that the second annual Give Day was a huge success! With the support of donors, volunteers and corporate partners, the campaign raised more than $68,000 that will be used to support MBP’s mission to improve survivorship and lessen the burden of cancer.

This year’s Give Day honored the 30 Louisiana parishes and 4 Southwest Mississippi counties that MBP serves through their Prevention on the Go early detection and education program. To learn more about Mary Bird Perkins, visit them online.

