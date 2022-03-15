MBP to Host Free Prostate Cancer Screenings in Houma

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center will host a free cancer screening on Thursday, March 31, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Best Buy in Houma, located at 1650 Martin Luther King Blvd.

The following screenings will be offered:

Breast Cancer

Free clinical breast exams will be performed by a physician or nurse practitioner for women 18 and older. Screening mammograms will be available for women 40 and older who do not have a doctor and have not had a mammogram in the past 12 months. Insurance will be billed for mammograms; there will be no charge for women without insurance.

Colorectal Cancer Screenings

Easy-to-use take home colorectal cancer screening kits will be distributed. Men and women ages 45 and older who have not been screened for colorectal cancer in the past 12 months are eligible. Does not replace a medical examination or other screening procedures.

Prostate Cancer Screenings

Includes a PSA blood test and a physical exam performed by a physician. Available to men 45 and older who do not have a doctor or who have not been screened for prostate cancer in the past 12 months.

Appointments are required, and can be scheduled by calling 985-239-5739.