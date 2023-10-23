Medicare Open Enrollment is Underway

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is reminding Medicare beneficiaries to review their current plans and make necessary changes during the annual Open Enrollment Period.

Consumers are encouraged to use this time to examine their Medicare coverage options and benefits to make the best choice for their health care needs. Medicare Open Enrollment runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

The Medicare Open Enrollment period allows beneficiaries to may make changes to their plan, including shifting from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage Plan or from Medicare Advantage to Original Medicare; switching from one Medicare Advantage Plan to another; and adjusting their current Medicare Part D Prescription plans. Beneficiaries who decide to switch plans should confirm their preferred doctors are in the new company’s network of providers.

Medicare beneficiaries who are satisfied with their coverage are not required to take action to maintain it.

“It is important that all Medicare beneficiaries read the information received from their Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug plan because there have been some changes,” said SHIIP Director Vicki Dufrene. “Our SHIIP counselors are eager to help residents explore all options and find the best plans for their specific needs.”

The Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) is housed within the Louisiana Department of Insurance and has partner organizations across the state. Medicare beneficiaries can contact SHIIP by calling the LDI at 1-800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov/SHIIP.