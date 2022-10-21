Medicare Open Enrollment October 15-December 7

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has made an announcement encouraging Medicare beneficiaries to contact the Louisiana Department of Insurance’s Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) if they need assistance understanding their Medicare options during the October 15 – December 7 Open Enrollment Period. Now is the time for consumers to review coverage options and benefits to make the best choice for their health.

“Our SHIIP staff is available by phone or virtual counseling to help consumers address questions about their Medicare coverage,” said Commissioner Donelon. “It’s a free and confidential resource that beneficiaries can use to review their health coverage and make the best choice for their health care needs.”

During Medicare Open Enrollment, beneficiaries may make changes to their plan, including shifting from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage Plan or from Medicare Advantage to Original Medicare; switching from one Medicare Advantage Plan to another, and adjusting their current Medicare Part D Prescription plans. Beneficiaries who decide to switch plans should confirm their preferred doctors are in the new company’s network of providers.

Medicare beneficiaries who are satisfied with their coverage are not required to take action to maintain it.

“We want to make sure everyone who is eligible for Medicare can get access to the care they need and be informed about their health care coverage options,” said SHIIP Director Vicki Dufrene.

The Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) is housed within the Louisiana Department of Insurance and has partner organizations across the state. Medicare beneficiaries can contact SHIIP by calling the LDI at 1-800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov/SHIIP.