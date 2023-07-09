Meet Democrat candidates for statewide offices

The public is invited to meet Democratic candidates for statewide offices at an upcoming event.

The state Democratic party welcomes you to get to know the following candidates: Dr. Shawn Wilson for Governor, Gwen Collins-Greenup for Secretary of State and Dustin Granger for State Treasurer on Saturday, July 15, at the Holiday Inn Express, 4716 Highway 1, Raceland, from noon until 3 PM. the event is co-hosted by parish executive committee members in Terrebonne and Lafourche.

The meeting is free and open to the public. The three Democratic candidates for state office will speak to the audience and each answer questions after they speak. Local Democrats running for office will also address the audience. This event is an opportunity for people to get to know these candidates and for the candidates to connect with supporters.