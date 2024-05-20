Melodia Boat Launch to officially open this May

Thibodaux, LA – Friends of Bayou Lafourche, Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District, the McKee Family, and Lafourche Parish Government are proud to announce the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the Melodia Boat Launch. This collaborative effort marks a significant milestone in enhancing access to the natural beauty and recreational opportunities along Bayou Lafourche.

Scheduled for Friday, May 24, 2024 at 11:00 AM, the ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at the Melodia Boat Launch site 1628 Hwy 308, Thibodaux. The event will feature various guests from the community, including representatives from the collaborating organizations, local officials, and members of the public.

The Melodia Boat Launch project represents a partnership aimed at preserving and promoting the ecological and cultural significance of Bayou Lafourche. Through the combined efforts of Friends of Bayou Lafourche, Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District, Lafourche Parish Government, and assistance of the McKee Family, this project has come to fruition, providing the community with a vital access point to the bayou. In addition to the ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees will have the opportunity to partake in a boat blessing, enjoy a delightful bayou side lunch with refreshments, and listen to the tunes of the Cajun Music Preservation Society.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of the Melodia Boat Launch, which highlights the spirit of collaboration and stewardship that defines our community,” said Dustin Rabalais, Executive Director of Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District. “This project underscores our local government’s commitment to preserving the natural beauty of Bayou Lafourche while fostering recreational opportunities for residents and visitors alike.”

Please join us as we commemorate this occasion as we work together towards a more vibrant and sustainable future for Bayou Lafourche. For more information about the Melodia Boat Launch ribbon-cutting ceremony, please contact Amy R. Hebert.