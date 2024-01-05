Members of the Bayou Lafourche Band of the Biloxi Chitimacha Tribe to participate in planting 100 Live Oaks in Grand Isle

Restore or Retreat in collaboration with the Grand Isle Garden Club and Restore Grand Isle invites all community members to join them on January 20, 2024 (Louisiana’s Arbor Day) to plant 100 live oak trees in the Cheniere. Members of Bayou Lafourche Band of the Biloxi Chitimacha will also be in attendance to mark this significant event.

“This January, we will be planting beautiful, locally sourced live oaks in three predetermined sites on this island,” said Project Coordinator for Restore or Retreat, Polly Glover. “Recovery from Hurricane Ida is on-going and these trees will provide numerous ecological benefits to our land and serve as living, lasting reminders that others cared enough to come and support the island’s continued recovery. We are also especially excited to have members of the Bayou Lafourche Band of the Biloxi Chitimacha planting with us and celebrating their history and cultural legacy with our volunteers.”

The Bayou Lafourche Band of the Biloxi Chitimacha tribe first inhabited the island prior to the 1520s and the arrival of the French and Spanish. The Chitimacha would hunt and fish on the island for subsistence, and acorns brought from up the bayou would be planted and used as a food source for the tribal members. “Centuries ago, our ancestors in wisdom planted the first oaks on Grand Isle,” said Chief Quincy Verdun, Chief of the Lafourche Band of the Biloxi Chitimacha. “We now will return to the island to plant oaks once again in the spirit of solidarity with our beloved community of Grand Isle.”

This very special planting is made possible with a grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful. The planting of the new live oaks on Grand Isle on January 20, 2024 beginning at 9:00 a.m. and are looking for volunteers to participate in the event. If you are interested in participating, please click here. Don’t miss this opportunity to help return the beauty of live oaks to Grand Isle!