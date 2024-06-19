Memorial bench honoring “Houma’s Traveling King” to be placed downtown

Jack Lawrence King, also known as “Houma’s Traveling King,” sadly passed on Saturday, June 15, 2024. In his memory, TPCG’s Jim Wendell is working to create a memorial downtown to remind current and future generations of Jack’s beloved spirit.

“I’ve worked downtown for the past six years, and would always eat lunch with Jack once a week. To know Jack was to love him,” said Wendell. “He always had a smile on his face. So many people knew him in downtown Houma and he would always brighten your day– he has touched the lives of so many people and no one has anything bad to say about him. When I heard of his passing, I knew I wanted to do something special to commemorate his presence.”

Wendell has undertaken a personal project to fund a park bench in downtown Houma, honoring Jack’s memory. “Jack loved downtown and downtown loved him,” said Wendell. “A bench in the Houma Courthouse Square will be the perfect way to remember him– it was an area where we talked frequently.”

Although Jim Wendell is currently the Director of Quality of Life for Terrebonne Parish, the project for Jack’s memorial bench is a completely personal undertaking, and will be funded by community contributions. Estimated costs for the bench are approximately $1,800 (Cost of bench $1,300, shipping, $250, and a studded cement slab for placement in park, $250). Wendell will personally handle the logistics of ordering and installing the bench.

If you loved Jack and would like to contribute, please Venmo Jim Wendell @jimwendell-5. Cash contributions can be dropped off the the receptionist at the City Hall Quality of Life Complex on the corner of Main and Goode (the old City Hall). Just tell them it’s for Jack’s bench.

“I will place as many benches downtown that are funded to keep Jack in our daily thoughts and keep our memories of his character and good will to us and downtown alive,” said Wendell. “Thanks for adding to our lives my friend, you will be missed.”

Read Jack King’s full story here.