Memorial Day Holiday Safety Tips from Thibodaux Police

With the Memorial Day Holiday approaching, Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue and the entire Thibodaux Police Department would like to wish everyone safe travels during this holiday and offer a few safety tips to keep you and your loved ones safe.

• Plan a safe way to get home before the party starts.

• Never drive if you have had anything containing alcohol to drink.

• Never text and drive.

• If you plan to walk home, have a sober friend secure you a cab or uber. Walking impaired is not safe.

• If in Thibodaux, report impaired drivers to the Thibodaux Police Department at 985-446-5021 or contact 911.

Chief Zeringue and the Thibodaux Police Department would like to thank all of our partners for helping spread the word about the importance of not drinking and driving – even if it is just one drink. Together, we can keep Thibodaux safe and a great place to live. Have a safe and fun-filled Memorial Day Weekend.