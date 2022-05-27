Memorial Day weekend round up: May 27-29

The three day weekend is here and if you’re looking for something to do, we’ve got you covered! Check out our round up of things you can do over the weekend.

White Boot Stroll – The White Boot Stroll two day event will kick off today at 5 p.m., hosting live music, story telling, arts and crafts, a gator station and food trucks. Today’s porch life music line up features, Michot’s Melody Makers among others. Tomorrow, Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous, Taylor Shepard and more. Admission is free. For a full schedule of the line up, and additional information click here.

After the Mission Fundraising event- After the Mission, a local non-organization focused on homeless veterans and PTSD awareness, will host a fundraising event on Saturday, May 28, featuring live music and an auction. The event will take place at the Canal Bar, located at 1109 Dunn Street, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the organization's mission. For more information click here.

Root Revival: Summer Outdoor Yoga- Unwind from the week with Root Revival at its Summer Outdoor Yoga event on Saturday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. The event will take place at the Bayou Country Sports Park, located at 4374 Highway 311, in Houma. For more information click here.

Cajun Critters Live Music and Seafood event- Cajun Critters Seafood restaurant is back and celebrating with live music on Saturday, May 28, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant invites the community to come out and enjoy live music by "The Queen" Paggy Prine and Southern Soul band, delicious food, and awesome drink specials. Cajun Critters is located at 6433 Alma Street, in Houma. For more information click here.

Memorial Day Ceremony-The Regional Military Museum will host a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 30, honoring the men and women who fought and died while serving in the U.S. military. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m., followed by complimentary hamburgers and refreshments. For more information click here.