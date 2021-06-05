Local Memorial Mass to be celebrated for Rev. Joseph Latino

Funeral services in Jackson and a Memorial Mass in Houma are scheduled next week for Joseph Latino, bishop emeritus of the Catholic Diocese of Jackson, Mississippi, and a longtime priest in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.

Latino died May 28 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He was 83.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 9, in Mississippi. That same evening, the 5:30 p.m. daily mass at the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales will be celebrated as a Memorial Mass for him.

Latino was a New Orleans native and was ordained as a priest in 1963. Latino served in several positions within the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux after its establishment in 1977, including several years as pastor at St. Bernadette Church and later as rector at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral. He also served in several diocese leadership posts, including vicar general and chancellor. In 1983, Pope John Paul II named him a prelate of honor with the title of monsignor.