Men’s Christian Ministry to Host Fishing Event

Blast and Cast Men’s Ministries of Houma invites you to a weekend of fun, music, and food at its annual three day fishing event. The event will be held Friday, April 8- Sunday, April 10, at the Blast at two private lodges, located on Doctor Beatrous Road.

The goal of the event is to provide networking opportunities and build meaningful relationships with other outdoorsmen for the purpose of leading them to, or back to, Jesus Christ. The fishing event will feature guest speakers Justin Head, Bayou Dularge Baptist Church, and HeadNTails Fishing Charters.

Primary check in will begin on Friday, April 8, from noon until 2 p.m., at the lodge. Participants who aren’t able to check in by 2 p.m. can notify Blast and Cast prior to the event. The three day event will end at noon on Sunday, April 10. Door prizes will be given out Saturday night.

Coordinators ask participants to bring the following lodging essentials: sleeping bag, pillow, towels, toiletries, fishing gear, sun screen, hat, sun glasses, a cooler to bring fish home, and a willing attitude that’s eager to help make it work and have a good time.

Blast and Cast will provide dinner on Friday and Saturday night, and breakfast will be served on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Tickets to the event can be purchased online. For more information, or to donate meals, door prizes, or fishing tackle can contact Event chairman Steve Smith at (337) 654-3880 or at StevenRSmith@cox.net.